Raymond James & Associates Purchases 62,460 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,460 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.39% of Amdocs worth $36,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Amdocs by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 18.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.83. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $74.41 and a twelve month high of $94.04.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

