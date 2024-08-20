Raymond James & Associates Purchases 71,320 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,320 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 2.79% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $36,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $70.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.69 and its 200-day moving average is $65.15.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

