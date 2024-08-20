Raymond James & Associates Purchases 851,195 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,732,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851,195 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $34,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCS. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,144,000 after buying an additional 170,223 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,317,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,993,000 after purchasing an additional 771,571 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,188,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,929,000 after purchasing an additional 636,531 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,273,000 after purchasing an additional 133,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,304,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,448,000 after purchasing an additional 681,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.081 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

