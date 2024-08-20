Raymond James & Associates Purchases 96,278 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 96,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $42,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 540.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

NYSE:EXR opened at $169.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.30 and a 200-day moving average of $148.99. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $171.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 144.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXR. Bank of America lowered Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXR

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.