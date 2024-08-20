Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,113 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $40,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.01. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.