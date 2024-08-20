Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,113 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $40,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.01. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.96.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
