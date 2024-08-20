Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 57.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,044,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748,626 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $41,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $20.62.
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
