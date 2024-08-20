Raymond James & Associates Sells 118,059 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 820,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,059 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in US Foods were worth $43,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

US Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

USFD opened at $57.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.28. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.66 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

