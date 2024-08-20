Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,003 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $45,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $47,977,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 53.3% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,447,000 after purchasing an additional 94,952 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $45,288,000. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,844.5% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 45,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 43,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 198.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,352,000 after purchasing an additional 34,156 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $413.04 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FDS

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total value of $452,839.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,324.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,432 shares of company stock worth $5,117,216 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.