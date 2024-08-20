Raymond James & Associates Sells 28,909 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,909 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $34,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 22,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in AXIS Capital by 2.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,047,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in AXIS Capital by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 52.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AXIS Capital

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $142,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,763 shares in the company, valued at $840,231.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.25.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.41. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXS. Bank of America boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

See Also

