Raymond James & Associates Sells 29,865 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,865 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $41,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $26,900,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Brown & Brown by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 119,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 57,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BRO stock opened at $102.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.79 and a 200-day moving average of $88.36. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $103.16.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

