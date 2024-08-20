Raymond James & Associates Trims Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.88% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $41,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

WTM stock opened at $1,785.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1,401.01 and a 1-year high of $1,899.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,748.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,751.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.44.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.