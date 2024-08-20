Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 425,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $35,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $92.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $92.13.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

