Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 164,485 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 778,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,485 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Truist Financial worth $30,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,248 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Truist Financial by 93.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,395,000 after acquiring an additional 883,416 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $307,787,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,914,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,507,000 after purchasing an additional 101,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

