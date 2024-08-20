Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 17,794 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $29,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 23.2% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.6% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.41.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at $110,665,641.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $639,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,319 shares of company stock worth $23,671,517. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $237.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.91. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.31 and a fifty-two week high of $238.45. The company has a market capitalization of $139.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

