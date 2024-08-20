Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 371,947 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371,947 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 8.81% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March worth $33,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 70,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $1,717,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 39.7% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.64.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.