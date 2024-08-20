Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 92,653 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,417,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,653 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Palantir Technologies worth $35,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,596 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 183.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 102,479 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 49,839 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $468,480.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,587,707 shares in the company, valued at $36,421,998.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 495,673 shares of company stock worth $14,514,337 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $32.75. The company has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PLTR. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

