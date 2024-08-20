Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,352,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,606 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of iShares Silver Trust worth $35,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 39,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 32,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SLV stock opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $29.56.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

