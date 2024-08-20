Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 508,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,174 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $92,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $193.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.23. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $201.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

