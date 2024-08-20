Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,878 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $27,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.8% in the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Shopify by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $74.99 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -442.06, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.24.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

