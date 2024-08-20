Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,523 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $31,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GDX opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.20. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $39.67.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

