Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 12,046 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $26,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,285,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Copart by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 417,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 159,844 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRT opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.64. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

