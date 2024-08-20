Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 13,095 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of IQVIA worth $108,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in IQVIA by 45.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.67.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $243.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

