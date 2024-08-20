Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 13,275 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,533,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 2.68% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $76,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 873.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

