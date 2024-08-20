Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 18,358 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,358 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $71,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $61.38.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

