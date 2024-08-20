Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 19,293 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,293 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Nucor worth $28,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 52.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,665,000 after acquiring an additional 15,058 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 86.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor stock opened at $144.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.89. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $139.41 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.43.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

