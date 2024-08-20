Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 289,426 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,268,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,426 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.30% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $28,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period.

CGCP opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

