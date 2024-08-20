Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 31,969 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,969 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.41% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $25,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 567.6% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $144.49 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.29. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

