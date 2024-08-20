Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 42,822 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,822 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.41% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $29,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $148.34 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $150.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.77.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

