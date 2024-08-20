Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 6,144 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 203,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Dollar General worth $26,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 104.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus dropped their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.41.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $122.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.28 and its 200 day moving average is $137.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $168.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

