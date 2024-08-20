Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 627,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,624 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.53% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $35,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

CIBR stock opened at $58.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

