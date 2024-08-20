Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,278,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,617 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.17% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $35,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 93.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter worth $351,000.

Shares of RODM opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $29.39.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

