Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,363 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $69,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,918,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,308,000 after purchasing an additional 92,345 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,893,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,289,000 after acquiring an additional 22,103 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,938 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,543,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,333,000 after acquiring an additional 32,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,534,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $113.32 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $115.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

