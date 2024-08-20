Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,415,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $69,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 130.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54. The company has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

