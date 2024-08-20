Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,560,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689,884 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $110,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIXD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $62,272,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,269,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,185 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,365,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,606,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,033,000 after acquiring an additional 764,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,767,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,082,000 after purchasing an additional 733,696 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

FIXD stock opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $45.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.38.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.