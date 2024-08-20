Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 958,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,688 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $32,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

BATS GCOW opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

