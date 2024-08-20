Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,414 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $33,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSPT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA RSPT opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

