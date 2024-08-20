Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,503 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Lockheed Martin worth $113,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $558.39 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $564.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $496.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.71. The firm has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.85.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

