Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,552,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,982 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $96,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $17.78.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

