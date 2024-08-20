Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,621,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Johnson & Johnson worth $383,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 5th. Daiwa America cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $159.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $169.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

