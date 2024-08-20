Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,271 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $33,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,942,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,045,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $116.89 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $74.39 and a 1-year high of $121.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
