Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,163,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,712 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.43% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $30,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,291,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,385,000 after buying an additional 241,974 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,043,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,068,000 after purchasing an additional 325,482 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 972,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,820,000 after purchasing an additional 74,215 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 768,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 477,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,597,000 after purchasing an additional 21,704 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.49. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $27.77.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

