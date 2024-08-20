Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,131 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 34,905 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of DexCom worth $69,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,603,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,186,539,000 after acquiring an additional 136,282 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,296 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,868,647,000 after buying an additional 1,398,136 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in DexCom by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after buying an additional 5,256,092 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672,471 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DXCM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.63.

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $85,712.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,135 shares of company stock worth $446,797. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $77.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

