Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $107.42 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,757 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Fiserv worth $107,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.29.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $167.91 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $98.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,800 shares of company stock worth $11,655,728 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

