Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $24.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $24,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $135.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.90. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $143.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

