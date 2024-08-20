Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $24.44 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Raymond James worth $24,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4,941.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Raymond James by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $115.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $91.67 and a 1 year high of $131.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.17 and a 200-day moving average of $120.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.89.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

