Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $24.48 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,224 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Digital Realty Trust worth $24,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $148.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.94 and a twelve month high of $162.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.99 and its 200 day moving average is $145.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Argus downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.