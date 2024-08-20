Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $25.82 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 259,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $25,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 328.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,485,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273,167 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 760,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,594,000 after purchasing an additional 66,903 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 716,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,214,000 after buying an additional 117,423 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 704,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,477,000 after acquiring an additional 91,796 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 925.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 665,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,202,000 after acquiring an additional 600,881 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $99.93 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $100.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.49 and its 200-day moving average is $99.23.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.