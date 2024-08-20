Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $25.86 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $25,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $109.13.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.