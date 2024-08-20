Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $26.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $26,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 531,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,927,000 after acquiring an additional 94,738 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 115,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 106,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 102,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $338.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $331.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.20. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $236.38 and a twelve month high of $350.50.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

