Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $27.28 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,625 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.92% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $27,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4,592.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 709.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $85.90 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $89.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

